In this post, we will talk about the most commonly used treatment for children with juvenile arthritis Steroid: or: hormonal about drugs.

It is one of the most commonly used drugs in the treatment of children with juvenile arthritis Steroid: or: hormonal drugs, otherwise called corticosteroids. Corticosteroids are a large group of chemicals produced by the human body. These or many similar substances can be artificially produced and used to treat a variety of ailments, including pediatric rheumatic diseases.

Corticosteroids are extremely potent, fast-acting anti-inflammatory drugs that act on the immune system through a rather complex mechanism. They are often used to quickly improve a patient’s condition before other concomitant medications can work. In addition to their immunosuppressive and anti-inflammatory effects, they are involved in other processes in the body, in particular, cardiovascular function, stress response, water, fat-sugar metabolism, blood pressure regulation, etc. In addition to therapeutic effects, they also have significant side effects, especially with long-term use. Therefore, it is very possible that the child is aware of the principles of management of such diseases, the side effects of corticosteroids and under the supervision of an experienced specialist in their reduction.



Corticosteroids They can be prescribed by systemic (drinking or intravenous injection) or topically (injection into the joint or skin, eye drops during uveitis). Dosage ուղ The route of administration is determined depending on the type of disease և severity. High doses have a very fast and strong effect. Oral tablets are available in different dosages, ie the content of the drug in them is different.

We remind you again that the treatment of Juvenile Arthritis should be performed only by a relevant specialist. The appointment of corticosteroids, the choice of dosage, the frequency of administration և the duration are determined exclusively by the treating physician. Under no circumstances should you use corticosteroids without a doctor’s prescription.

Corticosteroids may be prescribed by your doctor in the form of daily tablets to suppress the disease continuously.

In severe cases, treatment may be started with high doses given by intravenous egg, usually once a day for several consecutive days in a hospital setting. Occasionally, low-dose daily intravenous injections may be prescribed when the absorption of the drug taken with a drinking egg is difficult for any reason. Injecting long-acting corticosteroids (so-called depots) directly into inflamed joints (intra-articular injections) is one way to treat arthritis.

The active steroid of depot corticosteroids is bound to small crystals. Once injected into the joint, they are distributed on the inner surface of the joint cavity, releasing the corticosteroid over a long period of time, thus providing a long-lasting anti-inflammatory effect. However, the duration of action varies from patient to patient, often from weeks to months. Injections can be given into several joints at once using individual combinations of local anesthetics (eg skin anesthetic cream or spray), local anesthesia, sedation, or general anesthesia depending on the number of joints injected and the patient’s age.

Corticosteroids have quite pronounced side effects that can be divided into two groups ․ Side effects resulting from prolonged use of high doses և Effects resulting from abrupt discontinuation of the drug. If corticosteroids are used continuously for more than a week, they should not be stopped immediately as this can cause serious problems. These problems occur because the body produces its own steroid production while taking an artificially synthesized drug, and when the drug is stopped immediately from the outside, there is a lack of steroid hormones in the body.

The effectiveness of corticosteroids, as well as the occurrence of side effects, severity are individual, difficult to predict. Side effects usually depend on the dose or dose of the drug, for example, if you take the same dose a day, you are more likely to have side effects when you take several doses a day than if you take the same dose only once a day.

The main noticeable side effects are: expressed: hunger feeling:, which leads to weight gain սպիտակ whitish lines on the skin – stretch marks. It is very important for children to follow a well-balanced diet, low in fat, sweet in sugar, and high in fiber, which helps regulate weight gain. Acne on the face can be treated with topical skin remedies. Sleep disorders often occur, such as mood swings, usually feelings of nervousness and indecision. Prolonged use of corticosteroids often results in growth retardation. To avoid this potential side effect in children, doctors prefer to prescribe corticosteroids for short periods of time in minimal doses.

Due to the suppression of the immune system by corticosteroids, the body’s resistance to infections weakens, leading to more frequent infections and a more severe course. Immunosuppressants Chickenpox is severe in children receiving treatment, so it is important to see a doctor immediately if your child has any of these symptoms or if you have learned that your child has had close contact with a chickenpox patient. Depending on the situation, the child is injected with antibodies against the chickenpox virus or is prescribed antiviral drugs. Some of the side effects can only be assessed by examining the patient as they are not visible. These are: Depletion of bone minerals (osteoporosis). As a result, the bone becomes more brittle and breaks easily. Osteoporosis can be diagnosed and evaluated with a special test called a bone densitometry.

It is considered that: Calcium: (approximately 1000 mg per day) և Vitamin: D:–ի: Intake in sufficient quantities may slow down Osteoporosis Emergence: Side effects from the eyes include cataracts ացումը Intraocular pressure (glaucoma). If you develop high blood pressure – hypertension, it is possible to follow a diet low in salt. It is possible to increase the blood sugar level, up to the development of steroid diabetes. For this reason, it is possible to eat foods low in sugar and fat. Intravenous injections of steroids rarely cause side effects.

These include drug leakage due to local skin atrophy or calcinosis. The risk of infection due to steroid injections is minimal (one in 10,000 performed by an inexperienced doctor).

Corticosteroids can be used for all rheumatic diseases, including juvenile idiopathic arthritis. The purpose of their use is to stop the acute inflammatory process both in the whole organism and in the joints. They are usually used in the shortest possible time with the lowest doses.



