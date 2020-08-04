Juuko: Express FC seal signing of Uganda defender

The Red Eagles have actually apparently signed their 5th gamer as they aim to intensify their team for the brand-new season

Express FC have actually stroked for the services of defender Murushid Juuko ahead of the brand-new season.

According to New Vision, Juuko, a complete Uganda global, has actually signed for the Red Eagles on a 1 year offer however will be enabled to leave the club if he gets a deal from a foreign club.

His choice to sign for Express has actually left Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champs Vipers SC and last season’s winners KCCA FC in shock as they were both considering the services of the gamer.

New Vision has actually reported the transfer of the 26- year-old gamer was enabled by the club’s CEO Isaac Mwesigwa and will see them get 20% of the transfer charge if he handles to get an emigrate.

Juuko has actually formerly bet Vipers and Simba SC of Tanzania and ends up being the 5th signing for Express after Godfrey Lwesibawa, Mahad Yaya Kakooza, Charles Busingye, and John Byamukama.

The arrival of the gamer will be a fantastic increase to coach Wasswa Bbosa, who is anticipating a competitive 2020/21 UPL season.

Many groups are rubbing up their teams in preparations for the brand-new project which will start inOctober The tactician specified he is currently conscious of what to anticipate from opposing groups.

“We all understand clubs are re-organizing …