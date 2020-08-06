Justise Winslow Out for Restart

The Memphis Grizzlies will not get an opportunity to see Justise Winslow in action when the league reboots later on this month. The group revealed that the swingman trade due date acquisition will miss out on the video games with a hip injury.

Winslow fell throughout an intra-squad skirmish and will not get the chance to strut his things for his brand-new group. Winslow showed up in Miami in the Andre Iguodala trade however didn’t play prior to the shutdown on account of a back injury.

Winslow was close to making his return from the back injury in March prior to the suspension of the season.

In simply 11 video games for the Heat prior to the trade due date, Winslow balanced 11.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per video game. His addition strengthened Memphis’ currently interesting young core.

Winslow has a group alternative on the last year of his agreement next season worth $13 M.

With Winslow now out of the fold for Memphis, Josh Jackson might enter a bigger function throughout the extended project. TheNo 4 choice in the 2017 NBA Draft balanced 10.4 points per video game in 18 contests for the Grizzlies prior to the hiatus.

