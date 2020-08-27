Justin Walters leads UK Championship as play suspended

Justin Walters beat the rain and the rest of the field on Day 1 of the ISPS Handa UK Championship.

The 39-year-old South African shot 8-under 64 at The Belfry, prior to Mother Nature stepped in and play was suspended due to the fact that of heavy rain and flooding.

Walters holds the clubhouse lead by 3 shots. Bernd Wiesberger shot 67 and becomes part of a four-pack who completed at 5 under.

Full- field ratings from the ISPA Handa UK Championship

This is the 6th and last competition of the European Tour’s UK swing. Walters has actually played in each occasion and made one cut so far. He’s missed out on the cut by a single stroke in 3 of them.

Thursday at the previous Ryder Cup location, Walters carded 6 birdies, one eagle and no bogeys.