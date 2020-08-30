Justin Walters in position for first European Tour title at UK Championship

BIRMINGHAM, England–South African golf player Justin Walters doubled his result in 2 strokes with a 3-under 69 in the 3rd round of the U.K. Championship on the European Tour on Saturday.

Walters is 12 under par total at The Belfry and has actually led after every round up until now. He is chasing his first European Tour title after being runner-up 3 times.

“It would be big (to win) there’s no lying about that. I’m 39 now, you question the number of chances you will start forward with all the children coming through,” Walters stated.”Maybe like a great red white wine I’ll improve with age, however I do not understand, it would be great to capitalize tomorrow.”

Walters made an ideal start at the first with a birdie from 20 feet, with 5 birdies in his round.

Benjamin Hebert of France (70) and two-time Major winner Martin Kaymer of Germany (66) share 2nd.