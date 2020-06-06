Justin Trudeau takes a knee at anti-racism protest in Ottawa – video | World news

Justin Trudeau took a knee in solidarity with demonstrators at an anti-racism protest in Ottawa on Friday. Wearing a black material masks, the Canadian prime minister kneeled after protesters requested him to. Trudeau stated earlier this week that Canadians have been watching what was unfolding in the US with horror and consternation, and he paused for 21 seconds when requested about Donald Trump and using teargas in opposition to protesters to clear the way in which for a picture alternative

