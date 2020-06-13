Justin Trudeau says video of police punching First Nations chief ‘shocking’ | World news

The prime minister, Justin Trudeau, says newly released video showing a forceful arrest of a Canadian Indigenous leader is “shocking” and raises serious questions.

Chief Allan Adam of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation alleged a week ago that Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) beat him in March during an incident involving an expired licence plate.

This week, Adam’s lawyer filed RCMP dashboard video in a court application to keep legal proceedings for resisting arrest and assaulting police.

In the 12-minute clip, Adam grows increasingly frustrated at the police officers, accusing them of harassing his family once they prevented his vehicle from leaving the parking lot early each day of 10 March. The vehicle, which police allege was having an expired licence tag, had previously been impounded by police on an unrelated matter and released back again to Adam several days before.

As Adam swears at officers, they repeatedly make sure he understands to get in his vehicle.

One officer shortly grabs Adam’s wife, Freda Courtoreille, as she stands near the right back of the truck. Adam yells at the officer not to touch Courtoreille, who has late-stage rheumatoid arthritis.

As Adam becomes increasingly distressed, the officer tries to grab his arm. Moments later, another officer appears on the scene and tackles Adam, allegedly punching him in the head as he lies on the ground. “Fuck you, don’t resist arrest!” the officer yells, alongside: “Don’t resist! Don’t resist!” The officer then applies a chokehold.

As police hold Adam on the ground, Courtoreille and bystanders are seen pleading with officers to stop.

Adam is cuffed and led away bleeding.









Allan Adam after the so-called assault by police. Photograph: Allan Adam/Reuters



Trudeau said in Ottawa: “We have all now seen the shocking video of Chief Adam’s arrest, and we must get to the bottom of this. I have serious questions about what happened.”

RCMP was not straight away available for comment, but the public safety minister, Bill Blair, who oversees the RCMP, said however follow the investigation closely.

The RCMP, which previously reviewed the video, has said the use of force was reasonable. An independent Alberta agency has begun a study.

There have been world wide protests considering that the death in Minneapolis of a black man in police custody last month.

Indigenous people have been outraged about two other recent incidents with Canadian police.

Trudeau has said Canadian police ought to be equipped with human anatomy cameras.