Justin Trudeau lost for words over Trump handling of George Floyd protests | World news

Justin Trudeau, when requested about US president Donald Trump threatening to make use of the army to quell protests over the police killing of George Floyd, paused for greater than 20 seconds earlier than responding that Canadians have been observing occasions within the US with horror.

“We all watch in horror and consternation what’s going on in the United States,” the Canadian prime minister mentioned on Tuesday at a day by day news briefing, after a reporter pressed him on Trump’s concept of utilizing troopers in opposition to protesters.

The reporter additionally sought touch upon the teargassing of US protesters on Monday “to make way for a presidential photo op”.

“It is a time to pull people together,” Trudeau mentioned. “It is a time to listen, to learn what injustices continue despite progress over years and decades.”

Trudeau talked about the necessity to battle racism in Canada, one thing he has spoken about because the killing of Floyd in Minneapolis final week sparked US protests.

When a reporter requested for additional touch upon Trump’s words and actions, Trudeau mentioned: “My job as a Canadian prime minister is to stand up for Canadians.”

Trudeau has lengthy spoken about the necessity to finish racism, however his re-election marketing campaign was nearly derailed in September final 12 months after historic photos of him in blackface emerged.

Deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland, a former reporter, individually defended the work of American journalists who’ve been focused by each police and protesters. “Journalists are not the enemies of the people; journalists serve the people,” she mentioned at a news convention.

On Saturday in Minneapolis, Reuters journalist Julio-Cesar Chavez and Reuters safety adviser Rodney Seward have been struck and injured by rubber bullets.

Trump has ceaselessly attacked the media previously, calling them “the enemy of the people”.