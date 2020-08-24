Justin Townes Earle, US songwriter and son of Steve Earle, dies aged 38 | Music

Justin Townes Earle, a well-known US songwriter and son of Steve Earle, has actually passed away, in news validated on the artist’s Facebook page on Sunday night.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin,” the post read “So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly.”

Named for his daddy’s good friend and idol Townes Van Zandt, Earle, 38, fought dependency throughout his life. He launched 8 albums throughout the course of his profession, which saw him honored two times at the Americana Music awards consisting of for his best-known tune, Harlem River Blues.

Many have actually commemorated the artist on Twitter, with the artist Samantha Crain assessing their relationship: “Such a tremendous songwriter. He took me on two tours and always treated me so kindly. He understood struggle, he understood joy I saw him at the peaks and valleys of both through the 13 years I knew him.”

His good friend and partner Jason Isbell stated: “Had a lot of good times and made a lot of good music with JTE. So sad for his family tonight.”