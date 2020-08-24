Justin Townes Earle Dead at 38

Justin Townes Earle, the singer-songwriter understood for his mix of old-timey roots music and modern-day Americana, has actually passed away at age38 A representative for Earle’s label New West Records validated the artist’s death to Rolling Stone, though a cause of death was not right away exposed.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin,” a post on Earle’s Instagram page read. “So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin.”

Earle, a high and gangly figure with a from-another-time visual, was a fascinating existence onstage, where he ‘d in some cases resolve the crowd in a carnival barker design. But it was his albums, like 2010’s emotional Harlem River Blues, 2017’s reflective Kids in the Street, and in 2015’s shuffling, threatening The Saint of Lost Causes that finest summarized his man-out-of-time appeal. A preferred in Americana music circles, he was called Emerging Act of the Year at the 2009 American Honors & Awards, and chosen as Artist of the Year in 2012.

“Had a lot of good times and made a lot of good music with JTE. So sad for his family tonight,” Jason Isbell tweeted “He was always kind to me and he’s gone too soon,” wrote Margo Price.

Born January fourth, 1982, Earle was the boy of the country-rocker Steve Earle, who called him after his good friend, the songwriter