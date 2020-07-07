Justin Timberlake says all Confederate monuments must come down for the US to ‘move forward’

“There are roughly 1,848 confederate statues of in the US,” he wrote in his caption of the post, which featured a video by the American Civil Liberties Union about Confederate monuments. “More than half are in The South, and it’s not acceptable. No one should be protecting the legacies of confederate leaders and slave owners.”

“If we plan to move forward, these monuments must come down,” Timberlake continued. “But let’s remember: Removing these statues does not erase our country’s vile history of oppression — removing them is a symbol of respect for Black people in America and it’s a step towards progress and actual equality for all.”