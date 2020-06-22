Justin Timberlake Reflects On Teaching His Son ‘Lessons’ On First Father’s Day Since Hand-Holding Scandal

Justin Timberlake was feeling reflective on his role as a dad throughout his first Father’s Day after his hand-holding scandal!

While that he didn’t out himself on his own mistakes, the SexyBack crooner did share some lessons he hopes to instill on 5-year-old Silas Timberlake, whom he shares with wife Jessica Biel.

Along with a carousel of pics, the 39-year-old wrote on Sunday:

“Boys grow up to be fathers. I think about that a lot these days. We try to teach our son to love and to respect everyone — we teach him that all people are all created equal, and that no one should be treated differently because of the color of their skin. We teach him this because one day, he will go on to teach his kids the same. It’s a cycle. And right now, as we all work to undo generations of discrimination that have plagued our system and our communities across this country… I’m reminded today that the first lessons start at home. Im grateful for both of my dads and my mother for teaching me those lessons from the beginning. And for listening to me when I had something to say that they hadn’t learned. I pray for that humility with my own son.”

Such great lessons to teach the kids, no matter how old they are!

He also gave a raise your voice to Biel, who stuck by his side despite his slip-up just a few months ago with co-star Alisha Wainwright:

“I’m grateful for my wife, who made me a father, and is my favorite person/partner/teacher/friend in all of it. I’m grateful for my son, who is always ALWAYS teaching me right back.”

Justin wrapped up the lengthy post:

“Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there. While we owe our sons and daughters these lessons in the places where the doors close at night, I hope you are as inspired as I am to make them THE TRUTH in the places that same door opens every morning and we send them out to discover. There’s more to do. And we are built for it. After all, we are the Dads. Sending my love to you and yours.”

Ch-ch-check out the super cute pics (below):

The 7th Heaven star also showed love on her behalf husband with a thoughtful post on her behalf IG profile:

Timberlake and Biel seem strong inspite of the rough patch just a few months back, and also have been quarantining together in Montana using their son through the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, the Grammy Award winner distributed to SiriusXM’s Hits 1:

“We’re mostly commiserating over the fact that just 24-hour parenting is just not human.”

And for his relationship with Jess, Timberlake gave an update on that as well:

“We’re doing good, we’re doing good.”

Happy (belated) Father’s Day, JT!!

