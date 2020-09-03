Justin Thomas won’t give Dustin Johnson any advice on starting with a lead

ATLANTA– Justin Thomas has 15 million factors to keep his ideas to himself.

Thomas was the very first gamer to take a lead into the preliminary of the Tour Championship with the intro of in 2015’s staggered scoring system. But after starting the week at 10 under par, he had a hard time the remainder of the method and ended up connected for 3rd, 5 strokes behind FedExCup champ Rory McIlroy.

So what advice would he give this year’s pre-tournament leader, Dustin Johnson?

“Without being disrespectful, I really don’t feel like saying that, because I don’t want to give [him] any advice or things that I wish I would have done better,” he addressed.

Tour Championship: Full- field tee times|Full protection

Current FedExCup points standings

Thomas confessed that it was a unusual sensation starting the week with a lead, and he never ever felt comfy with the brand-new format.

“It was tough. It was different,” Thomas stated. “That’s the best way to describe it. There’s nothing that we could simulate or that we’ve done that when you put your tee in the ground on the first round, you start at 10 under and everyone is behind you.”

Thomas will begin this year’s ending 3rd on the points list and at 7 under. Jon Rahm is 2nd and is at 8 under followed by Webb Simpson (6 under) and …