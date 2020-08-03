Justin Thomas returns to world No. 1 ahead of PGA Championship

The American clinched triumph at the WGC FedExSt Jude Invitational in Tennessee, United States, by 3 strokes to gain back the worldNo 1 ranking for the very first time considering that June2018

He ended John Rahm’s brief reign at the top at the same time, with simply 4 days till the start of the PGAChampionship

Thomas dug deep to protect the win in Tennessee, originating from 4 shots behind to beat the likes of Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and Brendon Todd.

“It means a lot, especially with how I felt like I did it,” Thomas stated.