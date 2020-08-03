Justin Thomas returns to world No. 1 ahead of PGA Championship

The American clinched triumph at the WGC FedExSt Jude Invitational in Tennessee, United States, by 3 strokes to gain back the worldNo 1 ranking for the very first time considering that June2018
.
He ended John Rahm’s brief reign at the top at the same time, with simply 4 days till the start of the PGAChampionship
.
Thomas dug deep to protect the win in Tennessee, originating from 4 shots behind to beat the likes of Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and Brendon Todd.
“It means a lot, especially with how I felt like I did it,” Thomas stated.
“In the past, I struggled with coming from behind. I got wrapped up in how far I was behind and how many people.”
He included: “That is the nice part about not having fans, there were no roars or anything I could think about other than me just executing every shot the best that I could.”
This week’s PGA Championship in San Francisco will likewise be played behind closed doors in the middle of the pandemic.
Thomas won the competition back in 2017 and it stays his only significant win to date.