Justin Thomas’ putter has caught fire, but is it too late?

ATLANTA – Justin Thomas appears to have found an answer for his recent putting woes, but it might be too late to salvage his week.

Following two poor putting rounds at the Tour Championship, he picked up nearly one-and-a-half shots on the greens, according to strokes gained: putting, and rolled in 139 feet of putts on Sunday. Over the first two rounds combined, he made just 107 feet of putts.

“I didn’t feel as bad as I guess my stats were showing. I was awfully optimistic for being last in the field by a mile. That’s for sure. I don’t know why,” Thomas said. “I finally knew what I was doing, and I simply just wasn’t hitting it hard enough.”

Tour Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Current FedExCup points standings

Thomas remained in the hunt at the finale thanks to a third-round 66, although that left him five strokes behind Dustin Johnson and needing something special on Monday if he was going to have any chance to win the season-long race.

“I felt like I wasn’t that far off, and it was just nice to see a couple go in because I felt like that could have happened the first couple days,” he said.