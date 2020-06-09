Justin Thomas happy to be back despite PGA Tour returning behind closed doors | Golf News





Justin Thomas is probably the big names during a call at Colonial

Justin Thomas was adament he is not necessarily concerned from the lack of ambiance and welcome the chance to return to competition around the PGA Tour in Texas this week.

Three weeks after playing golf on just about all main Tours worldwide had been shut down owing to a global coronavirus outbreak, Thomas searching for forward to teeing in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club, with friendly coverage about Sky Sports Golf.

Thomas is just pleased to be back contending on the PGA Tour

The 1st five activities on the altered PGA Tour schedule may be performed behind closed doors along with severe limitations for on-site personnel, even though Thomas have been able to secure qualification for their swing instructor, and daddy, Mike.

But despite the viewer ban along with the rigid health and safety practices implemented from the Tour, Thomas believes every person in the field would certainly be unanimous in inviting the go back of specialized competition, whatever the circumstances.

“The atmosphere will definitely be different, but then again, everything is different than what we’ve been used to the last three months,” stated Thomas within the first pre-tournament press convention since the event of The Players Championship, which was left behind after just one single round within mid-March.

“I would declare every single person with this field would certainly gladly declare they would instead be participating in without followers than wait around and take fans, in case that means that is a couple weeks quicker. That’s the luxurious we have around the PGA Tour.

“If you have your current Tour credit card, you don’t have to play nearby want, when someone was actually worked up or perhaps bothered simply by that, they will not have to come. But I think the potency of the field recently and the level of top participants in the world which can be here demonstrated that it’s not necessarily going to be an excessive an issue since we all arrived.

“Just in terms of the quality of players, I think the Tour did a great job, and obviously some international people either choosing not to come or just not being able to, that is tough.”

Thomas believes everyone will battle for regularity

Thomas is anticipating the majority of the discipline to battle for regularity throughout the event, but this individual insisted most people have had sufficient time to prepare in addition to practice in front of Thursday’s resumption.

“That was the main thing that we talked about a lot in the Player Advisory Council calls is that we needed to make sure there was enough time and preparation for guys to get ready,” added Thomas, who will enjoy the beginning two times with good friends Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth.

“But furthermore I just consider the quality of have fun with is going to be all around us, just because associated with rust, as a result of how much fellas have been involving, and also merely being far from competitive playing golf that long or perhaps how they select to employ their a mini-vacation.

Thomas acknowledged the PGA Tour for his or her handling from the resumption

“You’re going to see definitely a wide variety of scores, not just because of the golf course but just to see who used their time well or not.”

Thomas also acknowledged the PGA Tour for his or her handling from the return to competitive playing golf, adding: “I would state 2020 is usually beyond the bizarre 12 months so far, and particularly in the world of athletics it’s merely going to be diverse.

“If we all would like to obtain back in addition to play the sport that we enjoy and not just for all of us but for the particular fans in addition to everybody in the home, we’re merely going to have to get over the truth that it’s heading to be different and be a little odd.

“But after going through all the protocols and doing everything thus far, it’s been a very, very easy process and the TOUR has done an unbelievable job of making it organised and making it very easy once we get there and quick. It’s gone by very, very quickly, and I hope everybody feels the same way I do. But it’s been nothing but easy so far.”