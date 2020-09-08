Justin Thomas feels like he’s starting to peak as major season begins

ATLANTA – Normally the Tour Championship conclusion is a chance for players to exhale after a long season, but because of the pandemic and dramatically rearranged schedule the end of the season marks the start of a busy fall.

The U.S. Open will be held in two weeks at Winged Foot, followed by the Masters in November, which leaves little time for players to rest. But for those who are playing well, it’s a chance to keep the momentum going.

“I always take a couple days off after a tournament anyway, but I’m excited. I’m really excited how I’m playing, how I feel about my game, how my body feels,” said Justin Thomas, who tied for second place at the finale. “I’m feeling like I’m starting to play some of my best golf of the year, and getting to a pretty important stretch, so hopefully we’ll be able to continue it into next week and then October and November.”