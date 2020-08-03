Justin Thomas confident he can hold onto No. 1 this time By Reuters

©Reuters PGA: WGC – FedExSt Jude Invitational – Final Round



Justin Thomas got a taste of being theNo 1 ranked golf in the word when he was just 25 years of ages.

That remained in 2018, when he invested 4 weeks atop the main world golf rankings. It has actually taken 2 years to return to that perch as Thomas leapfrogged Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy forNo 1 with his triumph at the World Golf Championships- FedExSt Jude Invitational on Sunday.

Heading into the very first significant of the year at this week’s PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco, Thomas thinks he is much better geared up to remain at the top for a prolonged duration.

“I would like to think so, I hope so,” Thomas stated. “I feel like I’m a better player and I feel like I’m more complete of a golfer now than I was then.”

Thomas has 3 triumphes this season and is a previous PGA Championship winner, declaring his only significant title to date at Quail Hollow Club in2017 He has 13 titles in general at simply 27 years of ages.

“I’ve been fortunate to have a good career so far,” he stated. “But I intend on playing out here for a long time and have a great deal of things that I still wish to achieve. And every turning point and stepping stone is ideally something that I can gain from and something that will assist …