Justin Thomas backs Jon Rahm to handle world No 1 pressure at WGC | Golf News





Justin Thomas is going after the world No 1 area at the WGC- FedEx St Jude Invitational

Justin Thomas is identified to protect a “long amount of time” at top of the world rankings and thinks Jon Rahm will be able to handle the included expectation as the brand-new world No1

.

The world No 3 can leapfrog the Spaniard and Rory McIlroy to leading area with a success today at the WGC- FedEx St Jude Invitational, offering Rahm ends up lower than 14 th and McIlroy ends the week outside the leading 2.

Thomas leads the FedExCup standings with 6 weeks of the season staying however hasn’t topped the world rankings considering that his inaugural four-week stint in 2018.

Thomas is currently a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this season

“It [world No 1] is exceptionally crucial,” Thomas stated. “It’s never ever something that I will not desire to have and will not be attempting to get to if I’m not there.

“The aspect of that is it’s not about arriving, it has to do with the length of time can you remain there. There’s a particular quantity of individuals who have actually existed, however there’s just a percentage of individuals who have actually held it for a long quantity of time which’s what I’m attempting to do.

“Anything longer than the 2 [sic: four] weeks that I had it or whatever it is. No, I indicate, I would hope to have it, you understand, a couple years by the end of my profession.”

Rahm’s look in Memphis is his very first considering that ending up being just the 2nd Spanish golf enthusiast in history to reach world No 1, following on from Seve Ballesteros, and Thomas has actually backed the 25- year-old to handle any additional attention tossed his method.

Thomas completed connected-18 th in his last start at the Memorial Tournament

” I believed it [world No 1] was a great deal of pressure,” Thomas included. “I believe it’s most likely among the very first times I seemed like no matter how I played, I was going to get an interview after my round.

“That’s something there’s perhaps 2 individuals in the world that get that done, I would state Tiger [Woods] and most likely Rory [McIlroy] and now most likely Jon [Rahm].

“Every time you end up a round, it does not matter if you shoot 65 or 95, they desire to talk to you and become aware of it which’s simply the manner in which it is.

” I simply keep in mind being a little bit more worried that week due to the fact that it resembles, you understand, all eyes are on you and you’re the very best gamer in the world, so you seem like you ought to sort of highlight to that. But he’s succeeded with pressure and nerves in the past, so I’m sure he’ll be simply great.”

