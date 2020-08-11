Justin Thomas assured $2 million after winning Wyndham Rewards

SAN FRANCISCO –Justin Thomas shot just one round in the 60 s at Harding Park, connected for 37 th and lost theNo 1 ranking that he had actually held all of one week.

The week wasn’t an overall loss.

Thomas has actually played so well this year with a PGA Tour- finest 3 success that he is assured of being theNo 1 seed when the FedEx Cup postseason starts. That likewise indicates he wins the Wyndham Rewards for leading after the routine season, which includes a $2 million benefit.

So he made $45,000 from the PGA Championship, got $2 million and likely will lose $5,000 or two from missing out on a putt (not due to the fact that of missing out on the putt, however due to the fact that of his spoken response to why the ball didn’t enter into the cup).

The remainder of the payment from the Wyndham Rewards – it goes through 10 th location – has actually not been chosen. Four gamers from the top 10 remain in the field at the Wyndham Championship: Webb Simpson (No 3), Sungjae Im (No 5), Patrick Reed (No 6) and Brendon Todd (No 9).

Lanto Griffin and Abraham Ancer are not far out of the top 10 and will have a possibility to get an additional benefit.

Otherwise, the last occasion of the routine season does not hold rather as much pressure as it typically us. At stake is a possibility to keep playing in the financially rewarding playoff occasions. But nobody will be losing his complete card. Because …