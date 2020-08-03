Justin Thomas and fill-in caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay gel quickly for Memphis win

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As far as reunion trips go, this one was a bit flat.

Sure, the golf was remarkable with Justin Thomas outdueling a variety of oppositions to win his 2nd World Golf Championship, and Phil Mickelson publishing his very first top-10 surface given that PebbleBeach But as far as the reunion of Mickelson and previous caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay, it was naturally uneventful.

It was here in Memphis, after all, where everything started when Mackay got Phil Mickelson’s bag for the very first time at the 1992 MemphisOpen It was likewise here where it ended in 2017 under the strangest of scenarios when Mackay and Mickelson split.

Justin Thomas on Sunday stormed to a three-shot win at the WGC-FedExSt Jude Invitational and as soon as again increased to worldNo 1.

Sunday’s pairing of Thomas– who employed Mackay as a short-lived caddie when his typical caddie, Jimmy Johnson, continued to battle with heat and lightheadedness– and Mickelson was the very first time the previous caddie and previous employer remained in the very same group.

There was little talk …