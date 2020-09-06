Justin Thomas (71) is frustrated, and yet he’s only three back

ATLANTA– Following his second-round 71 at the Tour Championship, Justin Thomas had no interest in concealing his aggravations.

“I played miles better than 1 over par. I should have never shot over par today with how well I played,” he stated. “I’m doing a lot of good things. I just had a hard time hitting some putts hard enough there in those first four, five, six holes I’d say.”

Despite his irritation, Thomas stays strongly in the mix at East Lake, where he’s alone in 4th location at 10 under par. That puts him three strokes off the lead on a course where he’s never ever ended up outside the leading 10 in 4 previous starts.

Thomas stated he’s fought with the rate of the greens the last 2 weeks, and he went to the practice green after his round. He ranked 30th in the field of 30 in strokes acquired: putting and required 30 putts on Saturday.

“Honestly I had a hard time getting the ball to the hole last week at the beginning of the week, because they were so firm you want them to be like Augusta, but they weren’t as fast,” he stated. “They were simply more crusty and company to where if you got downwind or you got to some bare parts of the green they presented; whereas here, they’re …