Justin Theroux Accuses Neighbor of Violent Threats Against Wife

Justin Theroux‘s continuing war with his neighbor is becoming younger… because he asserts that the man’s been making threats of domestic abuse contrary to his older wife.

The celebrity’s filed legal docs — obtained by TMZ — trying criminal or civil punishment because of his NYC neighbor, Norman Resnicow, since he ascribed Resnicow’s rage-filled outbursts violate a restraining order set up as a portion of their continuing lawsuit.



Justin claims Resnicow’s banned from harassing or intimidating potential witnesses in the event, including additional taxpayers of the construction… that includes his 71-year old spouse.

Theroux asserts he has heard Resnicow threatening her with violence several occasions because Governor Cuomo issued a pre-order arrangement at March. He states two days following the order… Resnicow secured out his wife of their house since he was angry she was not wearing a mask, and angrily shouted at her to depart.

Justin listed the episode, in addition to the next episode later that night, when he states he discovered Resnicow “erupting in rage” in his wife back in their property. Resnicow’s discovered calling her “stupid woman” and “f***ing moron” about the records… and Justin says he feared for her safety and police were called.

About per month afterwards April 30, there was still another alleged incident that prompted Theroux to phone the cops… but he states Resnicow pretended not to be home when they came.

Then, on the day of May 3, Justin claims he heard a loud verbal assault by Resnicow on his spouse and started recording. According into the sound, Resnicow’s mad that his wife wants to head outside, also says to her… “No you don’t, because I’ll break your teeth. No, you sit down in your f***ing seat. Sit down in your fucking seat and watch the show.”

Resnicow accuses her of “going out deaf” since she listens to podcasts, also includes… “Sit down and shut up. You’re not going anywhere. You’re not going anywhere. You’re not—you’re gonna watch. Wanna get it? You want broken teeth? I’ll break your f***ing teeth.”

Theroux says he predicted 911 again and authorities came, but he doesn’t understand the results of their experience with the Resnicows.

Justin asserts other residents from the construction have filed affidavits stating these episodes could be traumatic, and Justin claims that the outbursts caused him “anxiety that continues long after the incidents themselves have ended.”