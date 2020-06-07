Justin Rose to sponsor seven events for British women professionals | Golf News





Justin Rose has launched a sequence of women events

Justin Rose has introduced he’ll sponsor a brand new seven-tournament sequence for British women professionals.

The first occasion of the Justin Rose Ladies Series will start with a one-day match on June 18 at Brockenhurst Manor in Hampshire, whereas the schedule additionally features a journey to Royal St George’s, which was due to host The Open in July.

Each match might be performed over sooner or later excluding the ultimate, which takes place over the ultimate two days of July at a venue but to be confirmed, with all events being broadcast by Sky Sports Golf.

Rose is contributing round £35,000 in prize cash

Rose, who’s believed to be contributing within the area of £35,000 as prize cash, felt compelled to “step up and help” after he and spouse Kate learn in regards to the efforts of Ladies European Tour star Liz Young and resident club-fitter Jason MacNiven to run a girls’ occasion at Brockenhurst Manor.

The former US Open and Olympic champion will participate in his first occasion because the coronavirus lockdown this week on the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas, however the LET and LPGA aren’t anticipated to be again in full competitors till August.

“I am keenly aware that I now have the opportunity to go back to work and compete on the PGA Tour but this is not the same for the ladies and some junior tours as well,” mentioned Rose, at present the world No 14.

“I am sad that the Ladies European Tour has been suffering so badly and doesn’t really have a start date yet from what I know. To me this seems somewhat unfair my wife Kate and I felt there was an opportunity to step up and help.

Rose returns to motion at Colonial Country Club this week

“The prize money is modest because it is me throwing in some money and then the ladies are paying an entry fee and being able to play for a pot. We wanted to give them the opportunity to play and to be ready for when the opportunities arise later in the summer.”

Rose’s spouse, Kate, a former worldwide gymnast, added: “I examine what Liz was attempting to do and thought that Justin and I had to assist.

“It is so important for the visibility of ladies’ golf that they can play at good courses and on TV because they need to be out there to both attract sponsors and keep their current sponsors happy as well as allowing more people to get to know who they are.”