Justin Rose to sponsor British women’s golf series

“To me this seems somewhat unfair my wife Kate and I felt there is an opportunity to step up and help.

“The prize money is modest because it is me throwing in some money and then the ladies are paying an entry fee and being able to play for a pot. We wanted to give them the opportunity to play and to be ready for when the opportunities arise later in the summer.”

Other courses which have been signed up to host the JR Series are Bearwood Lakes Golf Club in Berkshire, JCB Golf and Country Club in Uttoxeter, Moor Park Golf Club and Buckinghamshire Golf Club

The Roses’ intervention has come at a time when women’s sport has been lagging behind the men in terms of re-opening in the UK with women’s football, rugby and netball leagues all cancelled with no imminent return date.

The cause is very close to Kate’s heart as she was a European champion gymnast. “I read about what Liz was trying to do and thought that Justin and I had to help”, said Kate.

“It is indeed important for the visibility of ladies’ golf that they can play at good courses and on TELEVISION because they need to be out there to both attract sponsors and keep their current sponsors happy as well as allowing more people to get to know who they are.”