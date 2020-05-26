Justin Rose or Tiger Woods: Which Memorial Tournament win should be repeated on Sky Sports Golf? | Golf News





Justin Rose as well as Tiger Woods are both previous victors of the Memorial Tournament

The Memorial Tournament has a star-studded roll of honour as well as generated some extraordinary coatings, yet which last round would certainly you such as to see once more on Sky Sports?

The tournament is today’s subject in the #SkyChooseday survey, where Sky Sports customers take control of the timetable to choose the tournament they wish to see throughout once more.

We have actually experienced the archives to select 2 remarkable last rounds in their whole, yet it’s to you whether it will certainly be the 2010 or 2012 competition that’s revealed next Tuesday night.

Rose was praised by Jack Nicklaus after his win in 2010

Tiger Woods holds even more success at Muirfield Village than any kind of various other gamer, with his two-shot success in 2012 being his 5th win at the occasion as well as seeing him equivalent Jack Nicklaus’ document of 73 PGA Tour titles.

The just British victor of the Nicklaus- held occasion continues to be to be Justin Rose, that safeguarded his advancement PGA Tour title with a three-shot win over Rickie Fowler in the 2010 competition.

The winning tournament will certainly after that be revealed the adhering to Tuesday, noting the week that the occasion was initially arranged on the PGA Tour timetable prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Which Memorial Tournament triumph would certainly you such as to see once more, completely, on Tuesday, June 2? Cast your ballot from the alternatives listed below!