Justin Rose looking at busy schedule to revive FedExCup hopes | Golf News







Justin Rose made the ideal begin in his bid to revive his FedExCup chances as he fired a superb opening 63 on day one of many Charles Schwab Challenge.

Rose made light of the 91-day break in professional competition, and the “subdued” atmosphere at a spectator-free Colonial Country Club in Texas as that he made seven birdies and kept a bogey off his card to set the early clubhouse target at seven under par.

Justin Rose made seven birdies in his opening 63

The former planet No one had suffered a poor begin to the present PGA Tour season plus missed the particular cut within three associated with his very first four begins, leaving your pet outside the best 200 within the FedExCup rankings while their world rating slipped to 14th.

But this individual wasted short amount of time in returning on track, holing from 25 feet regarding birdie at the 10th – their first – before adding back-to-back birdies at 12 and 13 and another at the short 16th.

Rose began the front nine with three straight birdies, and he parred the last six to stay at seven under which was good enough for the outright early lead ahead of Abraham Ancer and Jhonattan Vegas.

2:12 Justin Rose was delighted to get off to a hot start after a 91-day break in PGA Tour competition as he reflected on his first–round 63 at Colonial Country Club Justin Rose was delighted to get off to a hot start after a 91-day break in PGA Tour competition as he reflected on his first-round 63 at Colonial Country Club

“I don’t have the luxury of having any points on the board, so for me, it’s important just to try to get as many points as I can, so I think I’m going to play quite a lot early,” said Rose, the particular FedExCup champion in 2018.

“I’m probably going to play five of the first six weeks is the way it’s looking, and then I guess that gives me a bit of a reassessment at that point, obviously along with the PGA coming up, it’s how I want to tailor my preparation into the PGA, plus then obviously afterwards the FedExCup Play-offs begin.

“I’m just going to have to assess where I’m at, but definitely five of the next six weeks I need to make my run now for sure,” added Rose, who also admitted that adhering to the social distancing guidelines requires plenty of focus.

Rose needs FedExCup points, and fast!

“Yeah, for sure, we’re trying to follow the guidelines, but it’s amazing how routine and what you’ve done for 20 years kicks in, and you’ve got to keep reminding yourself,” he said.

“Definitely I’m sure we all made the couple of mistakes out there, but we’re definitely very conscious of what we touch personally and therefore who touches that next and how that’s dealt with.

Get the particular best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland

“I think all the caddies are trying to do a good job with the flagstick because certainly that impacts the particular whole field, raking the particular bunkers and what have you. Obviously I’m staying with my caddie, we’ve been in close proximity and kind of living in a little bubble together, so whether that be touching the particular golf clubs having a towel.

“I’m relatively comfortable with that, but we’ve got to be cognisant of other people. Every surface you look at now, you’ve just got to kind of treat it as an unknown. It’s interesting. But we’re definitely doing our best to play by the guidelines for sure.”