Justin Hartley’s Friends Are ‘Glad’ To Be Rid Of His Estranged Wife Chrishell Stause! Damn!

Sounds like Justin Hartley has a lot of assistance for his divorce from Chrishell Stause!

According to an Us Weekly source, the This Is Us star’s friends are “glad” the Selling Sunset star is no longer in the photo. The expert described:

“Justin’s friends are glad that Chrishell is no longer in his life and that he can move on.”

Yikes! Not precisely a ringing recommendation for the starlet, is it? And after she was at your wedding event, Denise!

Related: Justin’s Ex-Wife Pens Message Of Support Amid Drama & & Chrishell Seemingly Responds!

As we reported, Justin applied for divorce from the 39- year-old All My Children alum after 2 years of marital relationship, and the consequences of their split played out on season 3 of Stause’s Netflix realty program.

The source went on to state the Emmy candidate was “disappointed” that the previous couple’s individual drama was made use of for a truth reveal about a group of El Lay real estate agents, including:

“He is doing well right now, and while it’s been disappointing that he is being dragged into story lines on reality TV, he knew that he should expect this.”

Despite the drama, nevertheless, the 43- year-old strategies to keep his chin up till the dust settles.

The positive included: