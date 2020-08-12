Justin Hartley’s Ex-Wife Pens Message Of Support Amid Drama & Chrishell Stause Seemingly Responds!

Justin Hartley has a not likely fan in his corner amid the growing public divorce drama with ex-wife Chrishell Stause: his other ex-wife!

Lindsay Korman-Hartley (above, left) has actually become an ally for her ex-husband, penning a statement of support on Tuesday, shared to her Instagram

The stars were wed from 2004 to 2012 after co-starring on the supernatural soap Passions together in the early 2000 s. They share a 16- year-old child called Isabella, who is likewise #TeamJustin, which she showed by sharing her mother’s message on her own Instagram Story.

What did Lindsay need to state about her ex?

“In a day when social networks need to be utilized for positivity … a motivation towards motion in a truthful and deserving method, I wish to sign up with, by highlighting my gratitude for my household. Today, I value my ex-husband Justin for not just being [an] exemplification of a strong male however for being my dear pal and dedicated dad to our child. Simply put; for being household. We obtain our own viewpoint of individuals by experiencing life and time together, and we do our finest to love the ones that keep constant generosity, love and kindness.”

The 42- year-old concluded: