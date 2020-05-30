Justin Hartley Spotted Kissing Co-Star Sofia Pernas 6 Months After Divorce

Justin Hartley is able to discover love once more, six months after he filed for divorce from spouse Chrishell Stause.

On Friday, the This Is Us star was noticed kissing Moroccan actress Sofia Pernas as she dropped him off for an appointment at a Los Angeles physician’s workplace. Though her face is not solely seen within the pictures, two sources verify to E! News that she is certainly the girl smooching Justin.

It would seem that she and Justin have been mates for a while as they each observe one another on Instagram and have appreciated one another’s pictures relationship again to 2016. Moreover, they each beforehand starred on the cleaning soap opera The Young and The Restless, which probably sparked their romantic curiosity in each other. A supply revealed to E! News, “Although, Justin and Sofia were not a couple on the show, writers and producers loved pairing the two actors together because they shared great chemistry.”

It’s unclear how lengthy the pair have been relationship, nevertheless it’s price noting that Justin’s daughter Isabella follows the 30-year-old actress on Instagram as properly.

Six months have handed for the reason that This Is Us star filed for divorce from Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause. In courtroom paperwork obtained by E! News, Hartley claimed the rationale for his or her break up was “irreconcilable differences” and that they break up up in July 2019.

Chrishell claimed in any other case in each divorce documents and her Netflix present Selling Sunset. She instructed a co-worker that she was “blindsided” by his decision to file for divorce. “It’s just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows,” she shared via tears. “I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to?”

In complete, Justin and Chrishell have been collectively for 5 years, two of which they have been married.

Little else has been mentioned about their break up, however evidently Justin is able to transfer on from their relationship for good.

E! News has reached out to their reps for remark.