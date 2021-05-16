Justin Hartley on 'This Is Us' ending after season 6 and his new venture with Revel spirits
Justin Hartley on 'This Is Us' ending after season 6 and his new venture with Revel spirits

Actor Justin Hartley discusses his new venture with Revel Spirits, the final season of “This is Us,’ and the state of Hollywood as NBC cancels Golden Globes amid criticism of lack of diversity.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR