Justin Hartley & New GF Tease Their Relationship On IG Amid Divorce Drama With Chrishell Stause!

The drama continues with Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause.

An already messy split got messier when the third season of Stause’s Netflix show, Selling Sunset, dropped last week. The actress-turned-realtor opened up on the reality program about the sudden divorce, and how Hartley informed her of the filing via text message.

While the This Is Us star is reportedly ticked at his ex-wife for spilling these private details, he’s certainly not showing it to the world. Instead, he’s apparently spending time relaxing with his new lady love — and hinting at the romance on Instagram!

On Sunday, the actor’s rumored new love interest Sofia Pernas posted a pic to her IG Story of a masculine arm holding a cigar, leaning against a counter with a drink nearby. She captioned the snap:

“Easy like Sunday mornin’”

Not that we’re connoisseurs of biceps or anything, but that does look like Justin’s arm. Later that same day, Hartley posted to his own Story a photo of himself in a pool with a dog. Echoing Pernas’s caption, he wrote:

“Paisley like Sunday mornin’”

Now…