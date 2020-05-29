Justin Hartley Kisses New Girlfriend During Divorce from Chrishell Stause

Justin Hartley‘s acquired a brand new bae by his facet … or so it appears.

The “This Is Us” star planted a moist one on a thriller lady Thursday as she dropped him off on the Southern California Orthopedic Institute within the L.A. space. It’s unclear who she is in the intervening time … however they should be fairly shut for her to be the one dropping him off to his orthopedic’s workplace. She was additionally the one who picked him up a number of hours later.

It’s the primary time Justin’s been noticed with somebody new since he filed for divorce from “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause again in November. As we reported days after Justin filed docs … Chrishell strongly hinted she was blindsided by the divorce docs.

And, then issues actually acquired ugly. As we first reported … Chrishell known as BS on the date of separation Justin listed in his divorce docs. You’ll recall Justin listed July 8, 2019 because the date of separation however she says it was extra like November 22, 2019.

We know they have been out collectively in public collectively a number of instances between July and November, so, sure, Justin’s early separation date is puzzling. Our sources instructed us Chrishell did not assume it is all that puzzling … since all indicators appear to level to some form of deal Justin might have inked, believing he simply does not need her to get a slice of the larger pie.