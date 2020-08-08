Justin Hartley Is ‘Irritated’ By Chrishell Stause Spilling The Tea On Their ‘Private Information’

Justin Hartley desires his ex-wife to be peaceful!

A clip from the brand-new season of Selling Sunset was launched today revealing a tearful Chrishell Stause explaining her side of the divorce from the This Is Us star. And it’s quite ravaging.

In the consequences a source informs Us Weekly that The Young and The Restless alum is feeling “irritated” by the real estate agent’s option to open about things so openly.

The expert shared:

“Justin has not watched the episodes but has been alerted to what is said. He’s irritated that she’s airing their private information publicly and knows there is more to the story than is being told. His close friends and family know what really happened, as does Chrishell, so ultimately it’s her choice of what is put out there.”

Yikes!!

As we pointed out, this insight into Hartley’s ideas follows the 3rd season of Selling Sunset dropped on Netflix, consisting of a discussion in between Stause and fellow real estate agent Mary Fitzgerald, where she shared through tears:

” I discovered due to the fact that he text[ed] me that we were submitted. Forty- 5 minutes later on, the world understood.”

While acknowledging the general public’s interest in their split, it seems like the 39- year-old appears to have actually been simply as taken …