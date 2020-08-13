Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause Sources Say The Former Couple ‘Never’ Cheated On Each Other

Ever because fans discovered of Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause‘s sudden divorce filing, there’ s been one dominating theory about the death of their marital relationship: someone cheated!

While some speculative proof recommended the This Is Us star may’ve covertly marched on his separated partner with his co-star, sources near to the couple have actually simply stepped forward to firmly insist that any reports of Hartley’s extramarital relations are “100 percent false.” Oh, what fantastic timing …

As one expert discussed to E! News:

“Cheating was never in the cards and never happened on either side.”

OK. So, why did Justin unexpectedly end things with the Selling Sunset star in November after 2 years of marital relationship, anyhow? Well, a 2nd source states Chrishell still isn’t even rather sure where things went south with her former partner:

“Chrishell knew they were having problems in their marriage. They were fighting for months before Justin filed, but she didn’t think he would actually end their marriage. They always brushed their problems under the rug.”

Oh no. Ignoring the issue does not resolve anything, which exact same expert noted it’s why 39- year-old Stause is not able to discover closure from the separation: