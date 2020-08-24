Justin & Hailey Bieber Forget Social Distancing Guidelines To Party With Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, & More Stars

Above the guidelines !!

Justin Bieber and partner Hailey Bieber chose to let loose on Sunday with their well-known pals, deciding to toss a party at their Beverly Hills estate! Under typical scenarios, this would simply be another night for the superstars, however amidst the coronavirus pandemic, it’s producing significant warnings.

For one, the yard event consisted of mask-less visitors like Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, who apparently showed up individually, in addition to Jaden Smith and others (photos HERE)! Paparazzi even captured Justin providing hugs to his friends as they showed up onto his big estate! The just guest using a face covering was design Winnie Harlow …

Related: Sharon Stone Blasts ‘Non-Mask Wearers’ For Sister’s Coronavirus Battle

For those not familiar with Los Angeles social distancing guidelines, Mayor Eric Garcetti made it clear “Angelenos must minimize contact with others as much as possible,” according to the city’s Safer LA public order provided just previously this month. Additionally, just members from the exact same family are enabled to collect securely:

“All public and private gatherings of any number of people are prohibited, except as to those exempted activities… This provision does not apply to gatherings of people who live within a single household or living unit.”

The just …