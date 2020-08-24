Justin & Hailey Bieber Are The Cutest Aunt & Uncle EVER! See New Baby Pics HERE!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber seriously make the cutest aunt and uncle number of perpetuity!

The pop prince and his super-model princess obviously invested the weekend commemorating the really current birth of Iris Aronow, the baby lady born to Hailey’s huge sis Alaia Baldwin simply recently. And evaluating by the pics from the well-known couple’s time invested with the baby lady, it appears like they currently understand precisely what they’re doing when it concerns kids!

Justin’s Instagram page is what initially captured our attention, as the Never Say Never vocalist appeared flaunting the lovable little baby lady while likewise sporting a shirtless appearance himself, and a face mask– you understand, due to the fact that you never ever can be too healthy nowadays!

Ch- ch-check out the lovable set of photos (listed below), in which the pop prince likewise hilariously referrals the baby as “the most squishy cute gumdrop ever”! Awww!

Ha! Love it! Love to see our shirtless pop friend doing his thing with a newborn in his arms … so relaxing, therefore adorable!

And those photos are seriously so heartfelt and valuable, particularly as far as Iris goes … we truthfully can’t get enough of that! So excellent to see her so unwinded and calm too. Lucky moms and dads!!!

