Justin Gaethje’s Manager to Conor McGregor, Fight Ferguson If You Want Title Shot

The man who manages Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov includes a warning to Conor McGregor — you may not get a title shot and soon you fight a top-tier opponent like Tony Ferguson.

Ali Abdelaziz — who also reps champs like Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo — says he is sick and tired of Conor always trying to strong-arm himself in to title fights that he does not deserve.

“Right now, he’s on punishment for his bad behavior,” Ali tells TMZ Sports … “Right now, he needs to sit down.”

“Go fight Tony Ferguson, stay busy, stay active. Go fight Jorge Masvidal. Stay active, I want to see activity. Remember, he used to say that to all of us, guess what? Payback is a bitch.”

Obviously, Ali does not believe Conor’s recent retirement announcement will stick — he thinks it’s merely another attention grab.

“Same old prostitute, he wants attention.”

Ali says he’s unsure if either Khabib or Justin would surely even give Conor a shot — but a remarkable performance against a guy like Tony Ferguson or Jorge Masvidal would help his case.

Ali also talked about the upcoming UFC 251 main event between his two clients Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns — and how they will not let their friendship stand in the way of a ferocious brawl on Fight Island.



“Best two fighters in the division that’s gonna fight. Buy the Pay-per-view and you’re gonna find out.”