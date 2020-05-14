Justin Gaethje Slamming Door On Conor McGregor, Focusing on Khabib Fight



Bad information for Conor McGregor … Justin Gaethje will NOT comply with combat the Irishman earlier than he will get his title shot with Khabib Nurmagomedov, this in line with Justin’s supervisor.

Conor has been attempting to bait Gaethje right into a big-time showdown on Fight Island in July — calling out Justin on social media and threatening to kill him.

But, we spoke with Gaethje’s rep, Ali Abdelaziz, who tells us the trash speak technique simply will not work — Justin’s already focusing on combating Khabib subsequent … and there is completely NO SHOT at altering his thoughts.

“Khabib will never — NEVER — pass Justin Gaethje for Conor. Even if he made more money,” Ali says.

“Justin Gaethje has so much integrity, he will never tell the UFC, ‘Oh, I’m gonna fight Conor, forget about Khabib.’ [Justin] wants to be a champion.”

What’s fascinating … Ali additionally represents Khabib — so it is a simple combat for everybody (together with the UFC) to make as soon as the contracts are drawn up.

Plus, with UFC president Dana White lately saying he’d prefer to see Justin take on Khabib on Fight Island in June, all of it however sinks Conor’s plans.

Ali additionally tells TMZ Sports … Khabib additionally has ZERO curiosity in combating Conor as a result of he feels McGregor has not earned the chance for a rematch.

“If [Conor] thinks he’s gonna sit out and fight the winner [of Gaethje vs. Khabib] … NO.”

“Especially, if Khabib wins. Khabib said no. [Conor] needs more wins.”

Ali added, “The UFC is not boxing. The best will fight the best and at this point [Justin and Khabib are] the two best guys.”

That doesn’t suggest Justin is not right down to combat Conor down the street … however for proper now, he is bought his eyes on the prize.



There’s extra … we additionally requested Ali about Tony Ferguson — who’s beefed with “El Cucuy” through the years — and Gaethje’s supervisor says it is time for Ferguson to cease combating.

“I believe, no disrespect to nobody, when you take this ass whooping that Tony Ferguson took, he’s never gonna be the same.”

Abdelaziz says Tony has a spouse and children … and wishes to remain wholesome for them.

“This guy has a family. I don’t want to see him drinking soup from a straw.”