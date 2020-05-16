Justin Gaethje Says Conor McGregor’s ‘On His Knees Begging for a Fight’



Justin Gaethje loves how the tables have turned with Conor McGregor … telling TMZ Sports it is the Irishman’s flip to attend in line for a combat.

“I get to pick between Conor and [Khabib Nurmagomedov] right now,” Gaethje says.

“I can pick whichever one I want. That’s a spot every single person in the sport, I don’t care what weight class you’re in, would love to be in the spot that I am in right now.”

“Timing is everything. To have Conor on his knees begging for a fight, it’s a testament for the hard work and believing in my ability to show up and perform.”

As we beforehand reported, Gaethje had been calling for a combat with Conor for YEARS — however the man would not signal a contract.

I’ve requested @Justin_Gaethje about @TheNotoriousMMA a lot during the last 2 years (see video — “I wanna f*ck that dude up!”) Justin wished the Conor combat, dangerous. But the script has flipped. Still, for #UFC followers, I hope this combat occurs… sometime quickly.🙏 pic.twitter.com/LEXwBmVXjT — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) May 13, 2020

Now, it is McGregor who’s been attempting to bait Justin … and JG loves it.

Justin says proper now he is laser-focused on combating Khabib to “prove that I’m the best”… however he is not ruling out a brawl with Conor after that.

“I could fight those two fights and retire”, Gaethje says. “Monetarily, that’s huge for me.”

“So, yeah, it’s a great spot to be in.”

As for Khabib, Justin shares a supervisor with the Dagestani famous person — and so they’re all very cordial.

Still, Gaethje has a message for Khabib — “When we fight, it’s going to be huge.”

“It’s going to be the 2 greatest on this planet determining who’s one of the best on that evening for 25 minutes.”



As for the place the combat might happen, Justin says he is right down to have the scrap wherever on the planet … “Sh*t, I’ll fight him somewhere in the heart of Dagestan or Russia.”