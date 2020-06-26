Justin Bieber sues 2 Twitter users accusing him of sexual assault for defamation in $20 million suit: report

The outlet obtained docs outlining the suit, which states that the singer has “indisputable documentary evidence” that proves the accusations to be “outrageous, fabricated lies.”

One of the accusers said that the pop star assaulted her while that he was in Austin, Texas, visiting the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in 2014.

The so-called assault occurred in a Four Seasons hotel room, but according to the outlet, the court docs suggest that Bieber never ever had a room at the hotel but was as an alternative staying at a nearby rental property with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

The suit alleges that reports of Bieber eating at the hotel the day following the assault was said to took place will be the basis of the fabrications, per TMZ.

The second accuser claims Bieber assaulted her in New York City in 2015 when the singer was in town for the Met Gala.

Per the outlet, the suit states that the accuser is really a superfan who usually waits outside of Bieber’s hotels and the like, often seeking attention from him. The docs also declare that she admitted on Twitter to never having met Bieber after the date of the alleged assault.

Bieber attended the Met Gala and visited a private afterparty, which the docs claim could be proved by photo evidence.

According to TMZ, the suit even alleges that Bieber believes the 2 accusers work together to damage his reputation, or may even function as the same person operating multiple Twitter accounts.

Reps for Bieber did not instantly respond to Fox News’ request for comment.