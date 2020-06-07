Justin Bieber says his career has ‘benefited off of black culture’: ‘I am inspired’

“I am inspired by black culture. I have benefited off of black culture,” he wrote.

PRINCE’S ESTATE SHARES HANDWRITTEN NOTE ON INTOLERANCE FROM ICON, ‘BALTIMORE’ MUSIC VIDEO

“My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by black culture.”

He concluded: “I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much needed change.”

SNOOP DOGG REVEALS HIS PLANS TO VOTE FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME EVER THIS NOVEMBER

Bieber has been particularly vocal in his support of the Black Lives Matter movement, sharing many messages on social media marketing regarding the topic, including quotes from Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Friday, the “Yummy” singer shared a post in honor of Breonna Taylor, offering information on how his followers could “celebrate her.”

Other posts have called for “justice” and have urged fans to vote in a variety of elections.

Bieber’s declaration came amid a period of civil unrest following the death of George Floyd during police custody.

CLICK HERE TO HAVE THE FOX NEWS APP

Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 after now-former police officer Derek Chauvin was seen kneeling on the man’s neck for over eight minutes.

Since Floyd’s death, protests have erupted throughout the world in opposition to police brutality against African-Americans.