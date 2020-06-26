Justin Bieber Responds To ‘Malicious’ Sexual Assault Allegations With $20 Million Defamation Lawsuit

Justin Bieber is responding to the brand new sexual assault allegations in opposition to him in a MAJOR manner.

As you’ll recall, on Saturday, two Twitter customers recognized as “Danielle” and “Kadi” shared accusations in opposition to the 26-year-old from alleged incidents in 2014 and 2015. He rapidly hit again together with his share of receipts and correspondence together with his administration group to again up his rebuttal, calling out the claims as “factually impossible.”

Now, he’s taking issues one step additional with a $20 million defamation lawsuit.

The go well with, filed on Thursday, states:

“The malicious statements made by ‘Danielle’ and ‘Kadi’ (who may be the same person under two accounts) are absolutely false, and their respective heinous accusations that Bieber engaged in the alleged sexual assaults are outrageous, fabricated lies.”

On a since-deleted account, Danielle alleged she was sexually assaulted by Bieber on March 9, 2014, at an Austin, Texas lodge. The lawsuit states he didn’t have a room on the Four Seasons Hotel on that date, the place she says the incident occurred. On the evening in query, JB says he, then-girlfriend Selena Gomez, and a bunch of buddies have been staying at a rental property.

He may need to get Selena concerned to again him up!

The following day, the Grammy Award winner says he stayed at a Westin Hotel for 3 extra nights within the Lone Star State, however he “visited and had dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel Restaurant” on March 10.

The docs argue:

“Fans and media posted to social media documenting he was at the Four Seasons’ Restaurant on March 10, 2014, however, someone fabricating a story about Bieber’s time in Austin would not have been aware that he and his friends were not actually staying at the hotel, and had only visited the restaurant at the property for dinner.”

Though Justin didn’t initially deal with the claims made in opposition to him by Kadi, who alleged that she was assaulted by the Sorry singer on the Langham Hotel in New York City on May 5, 2015, he’s persevering with to keep up his innocence:

“On May 4, 2015, Bieber attended the Met Gala in New York, and then immediately after went to and attended a celebrity hosted private after-party at Up & Down, attended by dozens of other celebrities and witnesses, at which Bieber was photographed in the early hours of May 5, 2015. Bieber did not leave the celebrity after-party until close to 4 AM, when he then stopped at a hot-dog stand, along with others, for a snack. Bieber was photographed going to the after-party and then, at 4 AM, when he stopped at the hot-dog stand.”

The go well with continues: