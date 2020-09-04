Justin Bieber Raps Selena Gomez’s Name In Drake’s New Music Video – Watch!

Justin Bieber has actually discovered yet another reason to raise Selena Gomez!

On Friday, DJ Khaled and Drake dropped the video for their partnership Popstar, which included a shirtless Biebs subbing in for the rap artist.

The video (listed below) started with Drizzy describing that he does not have time to movie the video for Khaled due to the fact that he’s attempting to complete his upcoming album,Certified Lover Boy So the Toronto native gets the 26- year- old popstar to substitute him rather, and the video cuts to JB lip- syncing the tune’s lyrics as he makes his method through a houseparty.

Related: Selena Chokes Up Talking About Justin On Her Cooking Show

As the Yummy vocalist makes his method downstairs with a bottle of bubbly in hand, he lip- synchronizes a line that includes a recommendation to his ex- sweetheart. He mouths:

“Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa.”

Awk!

Interestingly enough, Justin’s other half Hailey Bieber makes a cameo at the end of the video– so we think she didn’t have an issue with her spouse’s ex being on the pointer of his tongue.

Ch- ch- take a look at the video (listed below) to see Justin funneling his finest Drake!

[Image via Avalon/WENN/YouTube]