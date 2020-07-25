Justin Bieber Pays Kanye West A Visit In Wyoming!

Justin Bieber is the most recent pal to get on an aircraft to Wyoming and sign in on Kanye West

On Friday, the rap artist published a photo of Bieber with Damon Dash going over interior decoration at the “YZY campus” in the land-locked state, days after 2 worrying Twitter tirades.

the picture (listed below):

DD & & JB going over the brand-new spray foam wall models on the YZY school pic.twitter.com/NmR0ZGjm2I — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

It’s uncertain for how long the 26- year-old will be remaining, however ideally it’s of some convenience to Ye that he has good friends around, consisting of Dave Chappelle, who likewise paid him a visit previously today.

This likewise follows Kim Kardashian West resolved her partner’s tirades on Wednesday, sharing in part on her Instagram Story:

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

What do U believe the set spoke about, y' all?? And will JB be reporting back to the KarJenners?!

