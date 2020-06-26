Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit against women who accused him of assault

The two women posted the allegations on the respective Twitter accounts. Bieber’s lawsuit, that has been filed Thursday, calls the allegations “fabricated.” CNN has obtained a copy of the lawsuit.

One of the women, who is listed in the suit as Jane Doe-2 and recognized as “Kadi” on Twitter, claims Bieber assaulted her in early stages the morning of May 5, 2015 at a hotel in New York City.

Bieber’s complaint calls the allegations “factually impossible” and says they are “contradicted by her own prior written statements, are supported only by falsified or faked texts, and her allegations are a complete fabrication for the self-stated purpose of garnering fame and attention, and there are numerous witnesses to contradict Kadi’s malicious lies.”

CNN has now reached out to “Kadi” via Twitter for comment.