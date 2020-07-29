Justin Bieber Encouraged Kanye West To Finally Stop Avoiding Kim Kardashian Before Their Wyoming Reunion, Says Source

Justin Bieber had nothing but good Intentions when he flew to Wyoming to pay his dear friend Kanye West a visit late last week.

As you’re likely aware, the 43-year-old rapper has been alone (for the most part) hiding out at his ranch in the land-locked state as he and wife Kim Kardashian West try to navigate his recent, concerning bipolar episode and the rift it has caused within their marriage.

As someone who’s been through his own fair share of mental health struggles, and has also been a longtime friend of the Kardashians, the Biebs was uniquely suited to step up and support during this difficult time. A People source said that “Justin wants to be supportive,” and that’s why he and wife Hailey Bieber made the trip to see ‘Ye together.

“Justin knows that Kanye has been making new music [in Cody] and appreciates how much pressure it is to produce new music.”

The insider added Bieber is “beyond supportive” when it comes to issues with mental health because “Justin struggled for so long himself before he got proper help.” As you’ll likely recall, the Purpose crooner sought treatment for depression as recently as last March when he noticed it was becoming too much to handle and he wanted to be the best possible husband for Hailey. The 23-year-old fiercely supported her man through his crisis, much like KKW has been trying to do for Kanye thus far. Not only has Kim banned her family’s titular show from filming this public meltdown, but any talk of divorce has supposedly been taken off the table while they focus on his well-being.

The KUWTK star’s efforts were largely ignored at first, as her husband refused to see or speak with her after she publicly addressed his erratic behavior on social media:

“Kanye ghosted Kim. She tried to reach him for days, but he wouldn’t answer calls and he wouldn’t answer texts.”

Despite offering up a formal apology to his wife on Twitter, the Chicago native still avoided directly contacting her to answer for his actions, which included calling her and mother-in-law Kris Jenner white supremacists and revealing the couple had once considering aborting their eldest daughter, North. The source added:

“Kanye didn’t want to face Kim. He doesn’t mind having a public spectacle but he avoids conflict when he’s like this. He knows he disappointed her and that kills him.”

When Bieber finally intervened, it seemed to do the trick in getting the married couple to finally touch base:

“He told Kanye that he needed to talk to Kim. And Kanye finally texted Kim and they talked on the phone.”

And just a few days later, the couple reunited in Wyoming for an emotional but much-needed conversation. They’re not completely out of the woods yet, but getting through this rough patch is their main priority right now. On Kim’s current state-of-mind, the confidant added:

“She has a lot to say to him. She loves him, but she knows that it’s not healthy for her to be around him now, and it’s honestly not healthy for the kids. He needs to get his stuff together before he can be any sort of partner or father.”

We’re crossing our fingers the pair will come to an understanding sooner rather than later, and that Kanye will continue to get the help he so desperately needs. Album on the way or not! Bieber is said to have been grateful for the opportunity to help this time around:

“He wants to make sure Kanye is doing well. That’s what friends are for.”

Amen! There’s nothing like supportive friends and partners in our corner!

It remains to be seen how things will shake out between Kimye, but do U have any thoughts on all of this, Perezious readers? Sound OFF (below) in the comments section.