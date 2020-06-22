Justin Bieber Denies Multiple Sexual Assault Accusations, Calls Them ‘Factually Impossible’

Justin Bieber is defending himself after two girls just lately got here ahead and accused him of sexual assault.

The first accusation was from a lady named Danielle, who took to Twitter over the weekend in a sequence of since-deleted messages, alleging the Purpose singer sexually assaulted her on March 9, 2014 on the Four Seasons resort in Austin, Texas. However, Bieber is just not solely denying the lady’s story, however can also be offering receipts of his personal that her claims are “factually impossible.”

[Trigger Warning: Description of sexual assault.]

In the prolonged message composed through Notes, Danielle defined she was not able to reveal her final title and full id to the world, however she wanted to get this off of her chest after witnessing one other girl just lately share a equally harrowing expertise with actor Ansel Elgort. She wrote, partially:

“I’m posting this anonymously because I’m not ready to come forward and reveal myself. If he comes across this, you know who I am. I know you remember me. I hope your life is hell after this and you drown in guilt.”

Danielle shared how she and her associates noticed Bieber carry out a shock SXSW set at Banger’s Sausage House and Beer Garden in Austin, which was hosted by his supervisor Scooter Braun. She claimed how after the present, a person approached them about assembly Justin on the Four Seasons, regardless that he was courting then-girlfriend Selena Gomez on the time. Once she was alone with the performer, she stated she inquired about Gomez and “kept asking questions to add to our conversation, but he then leaned in to kiss me. I was shocked.” Danielle stated that their kiss led to him “unbuttoning” her pants and “started tracing my underwear with his fingers.”

Her story was captured and reposted so that you can learn in full (beneath):

After Danielle shared her reality, one other girl recognized as Kadi stated she additionally was assaulted by Hailey Bieber‘s husband, claiming the incident went down on the Langham Hotel in New York City in 2015. Kadi stated she was pressured by her household to not come ahead and needed to go to rehab afterward to take care of the psychological and emotional misery of the ordeal.

Although shortly after sharing her story, one other nameless person tried to problem her account of the occasions:

Ugh.

Justin has not commented on Kadi’s story, however a supply informed Entertainment Tonight that each allegations are unfaithful. The insider claims that regarding the alleged 2015 incident, Bieber attended the Met Gala and instantly flew again to LA with Hailey and didn’t keep in a single day on the specified location.

On Sunday, the Canadian artist took to the social media platform to straight deal with Danielle’s claims as a result of “rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly.”

Bieber shared an article from 2014 which confirmed Selena was with him that evening, together with proof to recommend that he by no means stayed on the Four Seasons resort however was truly noticed on the Four Seasons restaurant. He additionally shared receipts for his keep at an Airbnb on March 9, 2014 and for his keep at a Westin resort the subsequent evening below the alias “Mike Lowery,” together with a number of different the explanation why he insists Danielle’s story is fake:

After presenting his case, Justin declared he’ll now not use an alias at resorts and might be pursuing authorized motion to clear his title of those claims:

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.”

The early response on-line appears to be in favor of supporting Justin, particularly contemplating how a lot “proof” he had readily available to defend himself. Unfortunately, this appears to be the case with loads of related tales introduced up by highly effective males within the trade.

Keep in thoughts, although, he did title drop Selena — so need to think about she’ll have one thing so as to add to all of this, proper? We’ll be watching this story because it develops.

