Justin Bieber Denies Multiple Sexual Assault Accusations, Calls Them ‘Factually Impossible’

Justin Bieber is defending himself after two girls just lately got here ahead and accused him of sexual assault.

The first accusation was from a lady named Danielle, who took to Twitter over the weekend in a sequence of since-deleted messages, alleging the Purpose singer sexually assaulted her on March 9, 2014 on the Four Seasons resort in Austin, Texas. However, Bieber is just not solely denying the lady’s story, however can also be offering receipts of his personal that her claims are “factually impossible.”

[Trigger Warning: Description of sexual assault.]

In the prolonged message composed through Notes, Danielle defined she was not able to reveal her final title and full id to the world, however she wanted to get this off of her chest after witnessing one other girl just lately share a equally harrowing expertise with actor Ansel Elgort. She wrote, partially:

“I’m posting this anonymously because I’m not ready to come forward and reveal myself. If he comes across this, you know who I am. I know you remember me. I hope your life is hell after this and you drown in guilt.”

Danielle shared how she and her associates noticed Bieber carry out a shock SXSW set at Banger’s Sausage House and Beer Garden in Austin, which was hosted by his supervisor Scooter Braun. She claimed how after the present, a person approached them about assembly Justin on the Four Seasons, regardless that he was courting then-girlfriend Selena Gomez on the time. Once she was alone with the performer, she stated she inquired about Gomez and “kept asking questions to add to our conversation, but he then leaned in to kiss me. I was shocked.” Danielle stated that their kiss led to him “unbuttoning” her pants and “started tracing my underwear with his fingers.”

Anonymous girl accuses Justin Bieber of sexually assaulting her on the Four Seasons in 2014, Bieber’s camp deny the claims and say he was staying at an Airbnb on that date. pic.twitter.com/nXMSQMqmpi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2020

After Danielle shared her reality, one other girl recognized as Kadi stated she additionally was assaulted by Hailey Bieber‘s husband, claiming the incident went down on the Langham Hotel in New York City in 2015. Kadi stated she was pressured by her household to not come ahead and needed to go to rehab afterward to take care of the psychological and emotional misery of the ordeal.

I imagine Danielle, I’m a sufferer of sexual assault by Justin Bieber too pic.twitter.com/AA0Y72xE1s — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) June 21, 2020

Although shortly after sharing her story, one other nameless person tried to problem her account of the occasions:

Justin has not commented on Kadi’s story, however a supply informed Entertainment Tonight that each allegations are unfaithful. The insider claims that regarding the alleged 2015 incident, Bieber attended the Met Gala and instantly flew again to LA with Hailey and didn’t keep in a single day on the specified location.

On Sunday, the Canadian artist took to the social media platform to straight deal with Danielle’s claims as a result of “rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly.”

Bieber shared an article from 2014 which confirmed Selena was with him that evening, together with proof to recommend that he by no means stayed on the Four Seasons resort however was truly noticed on the Four Seasons restaurant. He additionally shared receipts for his keep at an Airbnb on March 9, 2014 and for his keep at a Westin resort the subsequent evening below the alias “Mike Lowery,” together with a number of different the explanation why he insists Danielle’s story is fake:

This article from 2014 talks about Selena being there with me. https://t.co/Jr2AE0brY2 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

These pictures clearly present me on stage with my assistant sidestage and the opposite with each of us within the streets of Austin afterwards on March 9 2014 pic.twitter.com/WlC6KAvJOZ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Here is article that reveals we didn’t arrive in Austin that evening from Selena’s present in Houston till late within the evening. https://t.co/BsxCoMasqa — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The different motive this story would possibly say I used to be staying on the 4 seasons was as a result of a tweet from 2014 on March 10th not the the ninth says they noticed me there . This is that tweet pic.twitter.com/piTHxjajvi — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

However I by no means stayed on the 4 seasons on the ninth or the 10th. This particular person put one other tweet up earlier saying they noticed me on the restaurant the next evening not the resort pic.twitter.com/K4WHNRlC6k — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our associates at an airbnb on the ninth and on the 10th stayed at a Westin as a result of our resort reservation at LÀ Quinta and never the 4 seasons was tousled. Here are the receipts for the resort on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

We have additionally confirmed with the Four Seasons regional supervisor that I used to be by no means on property on the ninth of March 2014 and by no means a visitor on the ninth or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if wanted or needed. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

On march 10th selena left for work and I stayed on the Westin because the receipts clearly confirmed with my associates nick and john earlier than I left city. Once once more not on the 4 seasons. We booked it for a pair days to remain for the defjam present however I bailed on the 11th to go again house pic.twitter.com/Ku15SCYz91 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

After presenting his case, Justin declared he’ll now not use an alias at resorts and might be pursuing authorized motion to clear his title of those claims:

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.”

The early response on-line appears to be in favor of supporting Justin, particularly contemplating how a lot “proof” he had readily available to defend himself. Unfortunately, this appears to be the case with loads of related tales introduced up by highly effective males within the trade.

Keep in thoughts, although, he did title drop Selena — so need to think about she’ll have one thing so as to add to all of this, proper? We’ll be watching this story because it develops.