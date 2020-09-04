Justin Bieber assists Drake in DJ Khaled’s ‘Popstar’ video

Here’s the established: DJ Khaled is pestering Drake to shoot a music video for their tune, in spite of the truth there’s a pandemic going on.
The super star manufacturer attempts calling, texting, Facetiming and sending out video messages to Drake, much to the rap artist’s inconvenience.
“This guy is off his rocker,” Drake states in the video.
So Drake chooses to call in a favor from his fellow Canadian, Bieber.
What follows are scenes including Bieber living it up huge: partying and displaying his tattoos at an image shoot.
The vocalist’s partner, Hailey, and the Bieb’s supervisor, Scooter Braun, make cameo looks.
Bieber has actually worked together with Khaled prior to on the songs “I’m the One” and “No Brainer.”