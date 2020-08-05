Justin Anderson Tested Positive for COVID-19

The space in between when the Justin Anderson finalizing was initially reported and when it ended up being authorities was over 3 weeks. The factor for that, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports, is that he too had actually tested positive for COVID-19

Anderson is the ninth Nets gamer to evaluate positive for the coronavirus, the current on an assault of positive cases that have actually annihilated theNo 7 seed in the East.

Anderson is with the short-handed Nets now as one of the groups’ numerous replacement gamers and will seek to offer the management and physicality on the boundary that he’s revealed at numerous stops throughout his journeyman profession.

